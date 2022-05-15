Atletico Madrid announce Suarez and Herrera departures before final La Liga home match of season
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday before their match against Sevilla.
They chose to reveal Suarez's imminent departure before the conclusion of the campaign so that Suarez could be honoured at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Midfielder Hector Herrera will also exit this summer.
Atletico Madrid announce departures
Suarez's time at Atletico
The Uruguayan forward arrived before last season under surprising circumstances, having spent the previous six years at rival Barcelona.
He quickly endeared himself to Atletico Madrid fans with a 21-goal debut season as the club raced to a league title triumph.
His second season has been less fruitful, though he's still notched 11 league goals and two assists.
