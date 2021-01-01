ATK Mohun Bagan sign Hyderabad forward Liston Colaco for a record transfer fee

ATK Mohun Bagan have completed a deal to sign hot prospect Liston Colaco...

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan are set to sign Hyderabad forward Liston Colaco on a record transfer fee for a domestic player in Indian football, Goal can confirm.

The Mariners, who finished the 2020-21 ISL campaign as runners-up behind champions and league winners Mumbai City, have made a big summer move ahead of next season. They are set to bring on board one of Indian football's hottest prospects in 22-year-old Colaco. In doing so, they will break the Indian football record for the highest transfer fee for an Indian player in excess of INR 1 Cr to Hyderabad.

Colaco spent three seasons at FC Goa before moving to Hyderabad in 2019 in search of first-team minutes. After having failed to start a single game for the Gaurs, Colaco made an impact with the Hyderabad team and impressed with his displays that had a lot of flair on the field. In two seasons, he completed 23 appearances of which 11 were starts. He has four goals and three assists in his ISL career so far.

The youngster, who can beat his marker down the flanks and also take on defences through the middle, was an important part of Manolo Marquez' young Hyderabad team during an impressive 2020-21 ISL season.

Article continues below

Hyderabad were involved in a three-way battle for the final playoff spot but lost out by fine margins at the end of the league stage. Colaco registered two goals and three assists for the Nizams from 19 appearances out of which 10 were off the bench as an impactful substitute.

While Colaco's sale is an excellent business for Hyderabad who have already brought in Aniket Jadhav from Jamshedpur as a replacement, the forward further strengthens the Mariners squad. Antonio Habas will hope for more such acquisitions over the summer to put up an improved fight for the title and get the better of Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City next season.