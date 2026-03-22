Atalanta, Palladino: "Let’s hope no one gets injured on international duty; we believe in a comeback"

Following the victory over Verona, Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino spoke, beginning by saying: "I’m pleased with the win, but we gave Hellas Verona too much space and shouldn’t have done so. I’m pleased for the lads because they gave their all, despite tiring towards the end. We now need to recharge our batteries to keep believing in European qualification."





He then went on to discuss the international fixtures: “First and foremost, we must hope that no one gets injured whilst on international duty. We have a lot of crucial matches coming up and we’ll have to give everything to win as many games as possible. We were thirteenth and managed this comeback. I want to thank Atalanta for giving their all.





The returns of key players were also significant: “De Ketelaere, Raspadori and Ederson had a good game, but they need more playing time.” Defensively, however, there is complete satisfaction: “I’m happy we didn’t concede a goal; I congratulate the whole team.”





He then went on to speak about the ceremony for Marten De Roon: “Marten has given so much to Atalanta and that love has been reciprocated. I told him to be proud of this achievement.”





Finally, he concluded by emphasising that: “We have eight finals; we must push as hard as we can, without forgetting that we also have the Coppa Italia, where we want to go all the way. I’ll be asking a lot of the lads; if we have the right mindset, we can make history.”