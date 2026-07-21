Al-Hilal have swooped at the last minute to snatch one of the stars of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico from the clutches of Roma.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Al-Hilal have tabled an offer to sign the Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville, the West Ham winger, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In a post on his personal account on the platform "X", Romano explained that the Saudi club are trying to hijack the deal late in the day, with Roma having already made three offers of their own.

West Ham are expected to resolve the future of the 24-year-old within the next few hours, whether that means a move to Al-Hilal or the Italian capital.

Summerville made a name for himself at the 2026 World Cup, scoring two goals and setting up two more despite not being a regular starter across all of the Netherlands' matches.

Away from international duty, the winger delivered some standout performances last season with West Ham. He featured in 34 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 5 assists.

Primarily a left winger, the 24-year-old can also operate on the right flank, as well as through the middle as an out-and-out striker or playmaker, albeit to a lesser extent.