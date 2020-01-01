Aston Villa unleash Samatta on Ndidi and Iheanacho’s Leicester City

The Tanzanian has been handed a starter’s role as the Villans host Brendan Rodgers’ men on Monday night

will be counting on Mbwana Samatta to wreak havoc against in Monday’s Premier League clash.

The Tanzanian will lead Dean Smith’s side's attack as they chase victory against the Foxes in their race against relegation.

Presented by @eToro, this is how we line up to face Leicester City tonight! 👊#LEIAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/gK20HIngct — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 9, 2020

Moreover, the 27-year-old would be hoping to score his second English top-flight goal since his effort in the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

According to ex-Leicester player Matt Elliot, Samatta has given Aston Villa an edge since joining them form , and he would be one of the stars to watch out for.

.@MattElliott01 on Mbwana Samatta: "He's come in and he's given Aston Villa an edge. He'll be one to watch tonight."#LeiAvl pic.twitter.com/vdoSMP0Slj — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 9, 2020

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba will be making his 22nd Premier League appearance this term having made the starting XI, while ’s Mahmoud Hassan will start from the bench.

’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will start for Leicester City, who are hoping to seal a berth at the end of the season.