Aspire FC hold first football-music contest in Anambra State

The 2019 Anambra FA Cup champions hosted the grand finale of her maiden Aspire FC Egwu Ogene contest on Sunday

Sunday, October 11, 2020, was a big day for football cum music loving people all over as Aspire Football Club hosted the finale of her maiden Aspire FC Egwu Ogene contest in Anambra State.

Aspire FC Egwu Ogene is a special football-music contest that brought together fifty-two ogene musicians from over fifty communities in Anambra State to compete for the top spot in a football-music contest hosted online.

The yearly contest which lasted for four weeks, was aimed at bringing together two things many Nigerians are most passionate about: football and music. It created an opportunity where grassroots Ogene singers from various communities competed amongst themselves for creativity.

The voting was conducted online on Aspire FC’s Facebook page where videos made by the singers were rated by the public. The contestants were eliminated down to six who participated in last Sunday’s finale.

The finale, an exclusive event hosted at Marble Arch Hotels, Awka, was graced by top Nollywood actors, including Yul Edochie and Bob-Manuel Udokwu, who were part of the judges.

Other top sports personnel, including former Nigerian international and MD/ CEO, Elegbete TV/Radio, Matthew Edafe, as well as former Super Falcons Coach, Mrs Maureen Madu, were all in attendance.

Also in attendance were government dignitaries and many football-loving business moguls.

The event organised by Spine Communications limited and sponsored by GUO Transport, New Age Mobile Concepts and Ojiofor Arts and Crafts, was quite tech-responsive and allowed viewers from all over the world to join in the three-hour-long, electrifying event online via Aspire FC Facebook page and Elegbete online radio platform.

It produced Obata Oturugo Ogene Group from Adazi-enu, Anambra State, as winner.

Aspire Football club is a grassroots football club owned by the immediate past Anambra FA caretaker committee Chairman, Dr Chukwuemeka Franklin Okeke, whose board was inaugurated by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) last August.

The club is currently the Anambra FA champions after beating Ifeanyi Ubah FC in the 2019 Anambra FA finals.