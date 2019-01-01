Asisat Oshoala: Nigeria were afraid of early exit in Women's World Cup

The Barcelona star has spoken about her brilliant strike against the Asians on Wednesday

Asisat Oshoala has revealed that her side's desire to claim their first win inspired her goal in 's 2-0 triumph over in Grenoble on Wednesday.

Last Saturday, the 24-year-old was in action for the duration of the match against Norway but could not help the Super Falcons avoid a 3-0 losing start in .

At Stade des Alpes, the three-time African Women's Footballer of the Year scored with a brilliant finish in the 75th minute to seal the Super Falcons' first Women's World Cup win at the showpiece.

After her goal won her the Player of the Match award, the forward is now aiming to help her side secure a positive result against in on Monday.

"We had more confidence when we got the first goal," Oshoala told media.

"And we tried to tell ourselves that we needed to give more because one goal was not enough and then, I got the second goal.

"At first, I think we were a little bit scared of losing and going out. But after a while, we just decided to go for it.

"I always say that I’m never under pressure – I just go on the pitch and do my job. It’s an 11-player game and I just look to enjoy the game, have fun and do the right thing for my team.

"The group is wide open now. We just have to concentrate now on making sure we get the points we need against France.”

Nigeria are third on the Group A log with three points from two games and will hope to claim their spot in the next round when they face Les Bleus.