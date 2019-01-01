Asisat Oshoala: Nigeria must give 100 percent to win against South Korea

The Barcelona forward has urged her teammates to play out their hearts for a win over the Asians in Grenoble

striker Asisat Oshoala has appealed to her side to give their all to earn a win against in Grenoble on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons failed to secure a win in their opening Women's World Cup match after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Norway.

Following the set-back, the African queens are aiming to bounce back from Saturday's defeat when they take on the Asians.

The team's vice-captain, who also plays for , is upbeat about their chances of earning their first win in the competition, at the expense of the Koreans.

"For us as a team, I think, we did our best and really did have not a bad game overall if you check the stats," Oshoala told the media.

"But we lost concentration for a couple of minutes which cost us the whole game. In the next game, we have to see what we can get out of it.

“Everyone just keeps being yourself. Put in more effort. Stay concentrated on the pitch, it has to be 100 per cent on the pitch.

"Just stick to the game plan and always remember where you are supposed to be at every point in time."

Nigeria are third on the Group A log with no points, and will aim for victory against fourth-placed South Korea at Stade des Alpes.