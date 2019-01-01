Oshoala makes Champions League squad for Barcelona trip to Juventus

The former Arsenal forward will be part of Lluís Cortes' ranks as the Blaugranes aim to secure the European crown this season

international Asisat Oshoala has been included in 's 18-woman squad for their 2019-20 Women's Round of 32 tie against in Turin.

The Blaugranes initially signed the forward on loan from 's Jiangsu Suning in January, and she scored the Spanish giants' only goal in their maiden Champions League final last season.

Her goal for Barcelona in 4-1 loss to at the Groupama Arena in Budapest saw her became the first African woman to play and score in the Champions League final.

The 24-year-old's productive loan move, having scored eight goals in 11 outings in all competitions, paved way for her permanent switch as she was rewarded with a three-year contract.

In a build-up to the new season, Oshoala had scored eight goals in five preseason matches and has shown enough promise to earn a place in Lluís Cortes' latest Champions League squad.

Having ended as European runner-up last season, Barcelona will restart their dream for European glory in the Round of 32 against Italian giants Juventus in this year's competition.

They will begin their Champions League journey with a first-leg trip to Turin on Tuesday, which will see them face off against Rita Guarino's side at Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta the next day.

Aside from Oshoala, Dutch star Lieke Martens, Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso, goalkeeper Sandra Panos and Andrea Falcon were among the top stars who also made the trip.

Barcelona have started the season in ruthless fashion, ensuring a 9-1 crushing of newly-promoted side CD Tacon on their new ground at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday.

The Nigerian, who could not find the net against Tacon at the weekend, will be aiming to inspire her Spanish side to a positive result in Turin on Wednesday.