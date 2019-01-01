Asian Cup 2019: India v Bahrain - Four players to renew rivalry eight years on

Bahrain, like India, have two players from the 2011 edition of the Asian Cup in their current squad...

India take on Bahrain in their final Group A game of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at Sharjah on Monday, but exactly eight years ago, 680 kilometres away, the very fixture was being played out in the 2011 edition in Qatar.



Much has changed since then. The scoreline at the end of the 90 minutes read 5-2 in favour of the Gulf side and India were handed a return ticket with a game to spare.



Come 2019, the circumstances are different as the Blue Tigers stand on the cusp of history as they need only a draw to ensure a smooth passage into the Asian Cup knockouts.







However, there are some constants - four players are set to renew their rivalry in the UAE from 14 January 2011.



India's Sunil Chhetri will line up against Al Ahmar once again, hoping to score a goal as he did in 2011. Back then, a 26-year-old, it was his first ever goal at the showpiece tournament.



On the other side, it will be current Bahrain captain Abdulwahab Al-Safi who will reprise his role in midfield.







He was responsible for giving away the free-kick in the ninth minute of the game which saw Renedy Singh's delivery being flicked by Abhishek Yadav inside the box for Gouramangi Singh to head home.



While Chhetri and Al-Safi played the full 90 minutes, a couple of players from each camp remained on the bench. Waleed Al Hayam and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saw the action from the touchline but are very much important figures for their respective teams eight years on.



Al Hayam, who was given jersey no. 10 in the 2011 tournament, was recognised as a midfielder. He has now turned into a defender and plays in the left centre-half position in Miroslav Soukup's side.







Goalkeeper Sandhu was third-choice in 2011 behing Subrata Paul and Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and the 18-year-old was only taken to the tournament by Bob Houghton to give the promising talent some experience.



After his stint with Norwegian club Stabaek with whom he became the first Indian to feature in the UEFA Europa League, he has established himself as India's numero uno between the sticks in the last three years.



While Al-Safi and Al Hayam might have fond memories of that night in 2011, Chhetri and Sandhu will be looking to avenge the defeat and hope that January 14 is remembered more fondly.