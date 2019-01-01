Asian Cup 2019: Anirudh Thapa explains why he didn’t start against Bahrain

The 20-year-old chose to focus on the positives that he has learnt at the Asian Cup…

India bowed out of the Asian Cup 2019 after they finished at the bottom of the Group A standings after suffering a 0-1 defeat against Bahrain.

The Blue Tigers needed a point to confirm their berth in the round of 16 or should they suffer a defeat, a win for UAE against Thailand would have helped their cause. However, UAE and Thailand played out a 1-1 draw while India conceded a 89th minute penalty to Bahrain.

“We did not need to concede and Thailand did not need to score today but it all went opposite,” said midfielder Anirudh Thapa.