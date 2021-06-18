The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Mauves

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has cut ties with Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, permanently joining Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

The midfielder has penned a four-year deal with the Mauves, having initially joined them on loan in January.

He transferred to the Belgian club in search of more playing time after struggling to hold down a regular playing position at Salzburg.

"Majeed Ashimeru stays with RSCA," Anderlecht have announced on their official website.

"The Ghanaian signs a contract with Sporting until 2025. Like last season, the attacking midfielder will play with the number 18.

"Majeed Ashimeru, who was loaned to RSC Anderlecht by RB Salzburg during the last winter transfer window, is now officially a Mauve.

"Majeed was able to convince the technical staff of his qualities during his loan spell, and also felt at home at Sporting. RSCA will now definitively take over the 23-year-old Ghanaian from the Austrian club."

During his half-season loan at Anderlecht, Ashimeru made 11 appearances in the Belgian First Division A, starting in nine of the games and scoring once.

"Despite a difficult integration due to Covid and an injury, Majeed has shown in his best moments what he can teach us," Anderlecht technical director Peter Verbeke has said.

"He has an excellent vision and passing, coupled with speed and infiltration ability, interesting qualities to give our midfield a little extra bring the following seasons."

Ashimeru joined Salzburg from Ghana Premier League side Wafa in 2017.

He was immediately sent out on loan to Austrian club Austria Lustenau before later moving on to Wolfsberger and Swiss fold St. Gallen.

The 23-year-old was recalled to Salzburg for the 2019-20 season, where he played 20 league matches for the side.

Owing to limited outings during the first half of the 2020-21 term, he was loaned to Anderlecht for the second half of the term.

Next season, the midfielder will hope to make an impression on Ghana coach CK Akonnor for a recall for national duty after being snubbed from the most recent squad for friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.