Asante Kotoko coach Konadu wary of Legon Cities threat

The Porcupine Warriors boss previews Friday's away fixture against The Royal in the Ghana Premier League

coach Maxwell Konadu is not lost on the task ahead in their Premier League clash with Legon Cities FC on Friday.

The first league match of the New Year, the two sides are set for an engagement on matchday two of the top-flight at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Legon Cities, who until this season played under the name Wa All Stars, held Liberty Professionals to a 2-2 away draw on Sunday, the same day Kotoko pipped Eleven Wonders 1-0 at home in Kumasi.

“The Legon Cities team is a young team," Konadu said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

"They have a lot of young players that can run a lot and we are bracing ourselves for the threat they pose.

Article continues below

“Of course, we are Asante Kotoko. We will go out there and play our game."

Kotoko occupy the seventh position on the league table, three places above Legon Cities.

The Porcupine Warriors are looking to win the title for a historic 24th time.

