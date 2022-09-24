Asamoah Gyan’s Ghana war dance can’t help Black Stars avoid Brazil defeat

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan may not have made his Black Stars return, but he still led the Black Stars fans in support of the national side.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite hopes that Baby Jet would make his Black Stars’ return against Brazil, he was not named in Otto Addo’s squad, with GFA officials hinting before Friday’s friendly that there would be no fairytale return. Nonetheless, the striker still appeared to generate attention among Ghana supporters on social media ahead of the 3-0 defeat when footage emerged of him leading supporters in a pre-match war dance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the novelty and the joyousness of the footage that’s emerged with Baby Jet leading supporters, it can’t mask the fact that—at 36—the legendary striker appears destined to play the cheerleader for the Black Stars and ought to bury any far-fetched hopes of making a return to the fold for the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR GYAN? Until Addo’s final World Cup squad is announced, rumours will persist that Gyan could make an unlikely return to the fold in time for Qatar. Considering he’s been without a club since leaving Legon Cities after failing to find a measure of fitness last season, any potential return has long appeared unlikely, yet the player’s celebrity has predictably generated intensive discussion.

It’s an ignoble way for Africa’s all-time top scorer at the tournament to bow out.