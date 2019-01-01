Asaba to host Nigeria Pitch Awards

The annual event organised to honour the country’s top performers in the beautiful game will be held in the Delta state’s capital

The organisers of the prestigious Pitch Awards have announced that the sixth edition of the awards will be held on Saturday, June 8.

Asaba will be hosting the awards for the first time, after Nigeria’s international friendly against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Known for its objectivity, the annual award ceremony staged to reward key players in the country’s football sector is sanctioned by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“The award ceremony will spotlight top Super Eagles members, other footballers, coaches, referees, football journalists and other stakeholders who were voted as winners by our voters spread across the 36 states of the country,” said Shina Philips, president of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

“The voting process of the Nigeria Pitch Awards is coordinated entirely by SIAO Partners, Nigeria’s foremost accounting firm. Like all lovers of football in Nigeria, we eagerly await the results from the accounting firm at the award ceremony in Asaba.”

Article continues below

The awards ceremony billed for the Golden Tulip Hotel will be anchored by Stephanie Isuma.

Super Eagles’ Odion Ighalo will battle Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi for the King of the Pitch while Francesca Ordega is in line for the Queen of the Pitch diadem alongside Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala.



Goal Nigeria’s Samuel Ahmadu has also been nominated for the Football Journalist of the Year prize.