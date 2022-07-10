AS Roma’s Mourinho should sign Zaha from Crystal Palace – Fans

Supporters in Africa are backing the 29-year-old Ivorian winger to consider signing for the Giallorossi in Serie A

A cross-section of fans have welcomed transfer reports that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the current window.

Reports emerged on Saturday that the Portuguese tactician is interested to work with the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and that he was planning to swoop for his services.

GOAL further reported Mourinho has already instructed Roma’s general manager, Tiago Pinto, to look into the possibility of signing Zaha after he was proposed to the Giallorossi as being potentially available by his agents.

Mourinho's intentions have elicited happiness among some fans, who have called on him to move with speed and sign the player so “he can stop scoring against Manchester United.”

Last season, Zaha became the first player to score twice in one league game against the Red Devils after having previously played for them.

“You better take him at least Man United can rest …,” K'Ochaka Qevin started the debate in a Facebook post on GOAL Africa page, while Bamisaye David wrote: “At least Man United won’t get many heartbreaks from Palace if he leaves.”

Kwasi Kay supported Qevin and David's sentiments by saying: “He should hurry up and go so he stops scoring against Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, another group of supporters have tipped the Ivorian winger to excel under Mourinho’s watch because the Portuguese “loves to work with African players.”

“He will be a great guy at Roma,” explained Lone Suspect, adding: “Mourinho is an African friend just like Arsene Wenger was,” while Micky Adjei Nhyiraba said: “He will be a great addition to AS Roma team.”

“Mourinho likes Africa players because those players don’t choke on the pitch they will give what they have ...,” said Amanuel Wondifraw adding: “Thanks the “Special One” for putting your trust on Africans players while Ifeanyichukwu Ezeh wrote: “Never seen a coach that believes in black players like José.”

Jhamal Sterling supported the move to Roma saying Zaha deserves to play European football: “He needs European football experience,” he said adding: “Either Europa League or Conference League won't be bad for him.”

“I wish this gonna materialise before the season kicks-off,” explained Kitheka Samuel while Sonny said: “He surely deserves Champions League football,” and Wisdom Christian opined: “It’s about time someone is keen to take him out of that club.”

This particular fan, Main Initializa, urged Zaha to instead, sign for Arsenal: “Zaha should go to Arsenal,” he said adding: “There he would have the liberty to play and the hope of some success. I said hope of course.”

Last season in the Premier League, Zaha managed 33 appearances overall and accumulated 2,761 minutes of playing time. The attacker was ranked ninth in the goalscoring charts with a tally of 14 goals, as well as being the team's top league scorer.