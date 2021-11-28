AS Otoho d’Oyo vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will face AS Otoho d’Oyo in their Caf Confederation Cup first-leg play-off fixture at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat on Sunday.

K’Ogalo started their journey in the competition after receiving a bye in the preliminary round before they were drawn to face Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the second-round contest.

The former FKF Premier League champions advanced to the play-off stage after eliminating Merowe 3-1 on aggregate, winning the first round meeting 3-1 at New Suez Stadium but the Sudanese outfit could not honour the return leg allowing Caf to award Gor the berth.

Meanwhile, the Congolese side dropped to the second-tier competition after losing 4-2 on aggregate against Petro de Luanda of Angola in the Champions League playoffs.

Otoho secured a 2-2 draw in the first round meeting at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat but the Angolan side returned home to win the return leg 2-0 at Estadio 11 de Novembro.

Game AS Otoho d’Oyo vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, November 28, 2021 Time 17:30 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AS Otoho d’Oyo squad Goalkeepers Wolfrigon Ngobo, Pavelh Ndzila and Pernod Alexander Moueta. Defenders Dimitri Magnoleke Bissiki, Souleymane Sakande, Julfin Ondongo, Prince Mouandza Mapata, Eude Mikala Moussounda, Drissa Traore, Rhyce Hassane Ondon, Faria Jobel Ondongo, and Landry Francis Fils Nsenda Bakima. Midfielders Michel Mvondo Ndougsa, Mandala Konte, Chandrel Geraud Massanga Matondo, Christ Merveilles Kouvouama, Mamadou Cisse, Hilda Brel Mohendiki, Alou Bagayoko and Garcia Frisca Nkouka. Forwards Roland Teddy Okouri, Wilfrid Nkaya, Moise Nkounkou, Mahamane Cisse, Adama Diabate, Arci Saint Thibault Biassadila, Deldy Muriel Ngoyi, Joe Christ Atipo-Akouala, and Domi Jaures Massoumou.

Otoho are yet to lose a game in Caf matches at home this season and they will bank on the advantage of playing in their backyard to get a good result against K’Ogalo.

In the preliminary round of the Champions League, despite losing 1-0 against UD Songo of Mozambique in the first leg, they returned home to beat them 1-0 and take the game to penalties where they snatched a 4-3 win to advance.

Against Petro de Luanda in the second round fixture, they drew 2-2 at home but lost the second round meeting 2-0 away to drop to the Confederation Cup.

Wilfrid Nkaya, and Roland Teddy Okouri are among the key players for the Congolese side, who are handled by Alou Badra.

Probable XI for AS Otoho d’Oyo: Ndzila, Konte, Okouri, Sakande, Massoumou, Bissiki, Mohendiki, Matondo, Nkaya, Kouvouma, Cisse.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi. Defenders Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’. Midfielders Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.

Gor Mahia travelled with a squad of 15 players to Brazzaville and coach Mark Harrison has revealed the team’s readiness to get a positive result.

“Defensively we are in good shape, in central midfield we tend to have good control in the games we have played,” Harrison told GOAL before the team hit the runway en route to Congo.

“We just don’t penetrate enough at times and when we do, we don't finish the created chances.”

However, Harrison is confident of a positive result: “We are going for a win in Congo, we want to make our work easier when we face them again in Nairobi. “We know it will be a tough game but my players are ready to get a positive result.”

K’Ogalo will bank on the experienced captain Harun Shakava, and Burundi striker Jules Ulimwengu to get a positive result ahead of their return leg in Nairobi on December 5.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.