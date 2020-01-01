‘As long as Liverpool get what’s ours!’ – Aldridge hits out at ‘stupid’ & ‘greedy’ cancellation claims

The former Reds striker believes the 2019-20 campaign will be completed, with restructuring of schedules taking place further down the line

As long as “get what’s ours” then the relevant authorities can do what they want with scheduling issues, says John Aldridge, with the former Reds striker hitting out at “stupid, arrogant and greedy” calls for the 2019-20 campaign to be written off.

There have been suggestions that drastic action could be taken on the back of competitive football being brought to halt indefinitely during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Plans are being pieced together to get fixture lists completed, with UEFA making proposals to push Euro 2020 back by 12 months and get domestic campaigns over the finishing line before the end of June.

Aldridge would back that approach, with the Liverpool legend looking for Jurgen Klopp’s side to get their hands on a long-awaited Premier League title.

Having waited 30 years to land a top-flight crown, those at Anfield are determined to ensure that nothing gets in their way from this point, with a dominant domestic display from the Reds leaving them anxiously waiting on the outcome of future talks.

Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo on the plan of action that should be favoured: “Those who say the Premier League should be cancelled entirely because of coronavirus are stupid. They've made themselves look absolutely stupid, arrogant and greedy.

“Many of them should know better. Especially the ones who are running clubs.

“It seems like some of them are panicking. And it's not because of the football situation, it's the business side of things I believe they are concerned with.

“It's just going to be a matter of time. You've got to finish what's there. And that's not from a selfish point of view for Liverpool Football Club.

“I mean for all the clubs, all the players, all the supporters, all the wages that have been put in to watch teams. You can't just scrap the season now. That would be insane in my opinion.

“To solve the problem, you can dilute things further down the line. Start afresh for the 2021-22 season, or 2022-23. It doesn't matter when.

“There could be a way of splitting and restructuring the league, especially with the Euros being scrapped this summer.

“If football has to go behind closed doors to finish the campaign then so be it. Liverpool fans would not be delighted. But we'll accept it.

“As long as we get what's ours. Because it is ours. No-one can take it away from us this season.

“Liverpool have made a mockery of the league. They've been absolutely brilliant. They have done things teams have never done before.

“ have been good in recent years, but Liverpool have torn the league apart. That is how good we are. The best team by a mile, not by a short distance.”

Liverpool have dropped just five points this season, leaving them 25 clear at the summit and just two wins away from confirming their coronation as Premier League kings.