Barcelona's Vidal anticipates '11 finals' in La Liga before claiming his ninth straight league title

The Chile international midfielder is determined to win a ninth successive league title, having enjoyed success in Italy and Germany

Arturo Vidal hopes can come through "11 finals" in to ensure he ends the season with a ninth successive top-flight title.

international Vidal won four straight Scudetti with and was a three-time winner after joining in 2015.

The 33-year-old tasted La Liga glory with Barca last season and he is keen to repeat the feat in 2019-20.

's top tier is set to return from a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11, with Barca sitting two points clear of at the summit with 11 games remaining.

Asked about winning a ninth league title in succession, Vidal said: "Not many players have done this before, so I am so proud of myself.

"I'm really looking forward to winning my ninth at Barcelona, so I will work hard to try to keep making history.

"The 11 matches we have now will be like 11 finals. It will be a difficult challenge as Real Madrid are very close to us, so we just need to focus on winning every single game and also do our best to get prepared for the as well."

La Liga clubs will be able to return to full training and use their dressing rooms again from Monday, though strict hygiene protocols will still need to be followed.

"I am so happy to be back in training as the couple of months we have been in lockdown have seemed so long," said Vidal.

"Now it is so good to be on the pitch again with my team-mates. It has been a very tough two months, but now we are training again and it feels really good.

"I feel happy. I had many chats [during the lockdown] with my team-mates from a distance, trying to speak with each other on how we were managing the situation. But now we must prepare ourselves as well as we possibly can ahead of these massive two months we face."

Following the completion of La Liga, Barca will likely continue their Champions League campaign.

They drew the first leg of their last-16 tie with 1-1 in February and will host the return match at Camp Nou.

UEFA is yet to confirm its schedule for the remaining Champions League and fixtures, however.