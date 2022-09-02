Arteta reacts to Arsenal's deadline day frustration after missing out on Douglas Luiz transfer

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had a "phenomenal" transfer window despite being unable to land a midfielder on deadline day.

Elneny and Partey both injured recently

Gunners tried to add midfield depth

Deadline day pursuit of Douglas Luiz was unsuccessful

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners were unable to add the midfield depth they craved following the injuries sustained by Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey. Although, Arteta was keen to focus on the positives after he was able to significantly strengthen his squad earlier in the transfer window.

WHAT HE SAID: "We had a lot of things still to do in the squad," said the Arsenal boss in his pre-Manchester United press conference. "The club has done a phenomenal job to bring in players that we wanted.

"Unfortunately in the last 72 hours Thomas [Partey] and Mo [Elneny] got injured and we had to react in the market. We tried and at the end of the day we have to bring in the players we feel are right but we didn’t manage to do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal made a few bids for midfielder Douglas Luiz - who has entered the final year of his contract - but Aston Villa were adamant of keeping hold of him. That leaves Arteta short on options, especially after Martin Odegaard was withdrawn early in their win on Wednesday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arteta admitted, when speaking to the press before his side's heavyweight clash with Manchester United, that they are looking at months rather than weeks before Partey will be available again.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTETA? Arguably the biggest test of the season so far awaits Arteta and his players this weekend. It is their first game of the campaign against one of the 'Big Six' as they travel to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.