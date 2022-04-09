Arteta out: Many fans want Arsenal manager fired after Brighton slump

Arsenal’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion has fuelled the anger of Gunners’ fans who want manager Mikel Arteta fired.

Heading into Saturday’s Premier League outing against the Seagulls, the North Londoners suffered a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Against Graham Potter’s team, many expected the 13-time English kings to return to winning ways. However, they stuttered at the Emirates Stadium with Leandro Trossard and Zambia international Enock Mwepu getting the goals.

Angered by the result which could cost Arsenal a top-four place, football enthusiasts have stormed social media to ask the Spaniard to quit his role or get axed.

Arteta should be sacked just for letting Lacazette stay on the pitch for 96 mins — . (@jr1of1) April 9, 2022

#artetaout — È y i t a y ò 𓃵 (@eyiteeonline) April 9, 2022

If he wins now u all will shout trust the process..we @Arsenal fans are the most confused humans I have ever met😡😡😡😡 #ArtetaOut still don’t like him as our manager win or lose — Bollace (@nakinjay) April 9, 2022

Lacazette is about to play 90 minutes!!!! I can't believe this 🤦🏾‍♂️ #ArtetaOut — 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧 (@savy_henry) April 9, 2022

I guess our set piece coach is better than Arteta. Man is a clown#ArtetaOut — 🌋🏀♌🗿Chris (@ferdcrisx) April 9, 2022

This Arteta no dey bright. Once his key players are injured he becomes confused with his formations#Artetaout — Ichie Nwata rigolu O kwete (@Ifeanyi_Nnaji1) April 9, 2022

#artetaout — È y i t a y ò 𓃵 (@eyiteeonline) April 9, 2022

Other fans blamed the quality of players as the key reason for the club’s topsy-turvy form.

I’m not saying Arteta out but he doesn’t deserve to stay beyond next season unless we see a drastic improvement in soo many areas. General play lacks tempo. His use of the squad is poor. The results against the top sides are shocking. Not convinced. — S.Sports (@Samsports094) April 9, 2022

Arteta post interview:



I take the blame, I apologise to the fans & that was unacceptable



We need to stay together,united in this difficult period#ARSBHA — Micah (@MicahSt10) April 9, 2022

I am a big Arteta Fan bro. But let's stay calm form all ends. Arteta needs the backing for a good squad — Vincent (@vinzs03) April 9, 2022

The fans that sang Arteta's song after the Crystal Palace loss didn't come to the Emirates today?

Stay positive guys, keep your heads up and trust the process. You can't stop now.#ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/XcQrgbUa45 — 𝓣𝓸𝓵𝓾 𝓸𝓯 𝓖𝓸𝓭 (@Heurak) April 9, 2022

No matter what happens,Arteta must stay — Concierge of Crime (@BamfordThings) April 9, 2022

Arteta must stay Inshallah — Abdul Abbey (@AbdulAbbey1) April 9, 2022

Defeat leaves Arsenal in fifth place in the English elite division log having accrued 54 points from 30 matches so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

Article continues below

They would be aiming to revive their top-four ambitions when they travel to St. Mary’s Stadium on April 16 for a date with Southampton.

Should Arteta be fired as Arsenal manager? Let us know in the comments.