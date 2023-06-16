Double swoop? Arsenal want Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia as part of new-look midfield for next season

Arsenal are aiming to sign both Romeo Lavia and Declan Rice this summer as they aim to reshape Mikel Arteta's midfield.

Arsenal want Rice and Lavia

Have made bid for West Ham ace

Southampton star also targeted

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have already made a bid for Rice and saw it rejected by the Hammers, while The Independent reports that the club are making progress in a deal to sign Lavia. There is also interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United in the Southampton star after their relegation but Arsenal are deemed his likeliest destination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners are also said to be interested in Brighton's Moises Caicedo but he could cost over £100 million ($128.2m). It is unlikely the club will buy Rice for around £90m and also have the funds to sign the Seagulls midfielder. Lavia is said to be rated at around £50 million ($64m) by the Saints, a more affordable fee for the Gunners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rice has developed into one of the world's best midfielders at West Ham while Lavia, at 19, is much more a prospect who could develop during his time at the Emirates if he does make the move. The Gunners are also said to be interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz as the club aim to completely transform their squad after a second-placed finish last season.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are likely to continue their squad overhaul and the report claims that a deal for Rice is expected to be completed. It remains to be seen if it is done in time for their first pre-season friendly against Nurnberg on July 13.