Arsenal vs Leicester City BigiBet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Gunners host the Foxes for a league tie with the hope of extending their home record against the rivals

will welcome on Sunday for what is expected to be an explosive encounter between the former Premier League champions.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Latest Odds

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 27 home meetings with Leicester in all competitions (W20 D7) and another victory for them has been priced at (1.95) with BigiBet .

Leicester have played more Premier League away games against Arsenal without ever winning and for them to end the poor record has been priced at (3.75) .

The Foxes 1-1 draw at the Emirates last season ended a run of 12 straight away league losses against the Gunners and another draw has been tipped to happen at (3.75) .

Arsenal vs Leicester City Team News

For Mikel Arteta, Dani Ceballos and Willian are doubtful for the match due to their ankle and calf injuries respectively. Shkodran Mustafi and Smith Rowe could miss out due to their match fitness level.

Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Miles Chambers, and Gabriel Martinelli will all automatically miss the match due to long-term injuries.

Brendan Rodgers will have to assess Jamie Vardy who got a calf injury to see whether he is fit to face the Gunners while Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, and Wilfred Ndidi are all injured and will not be part of the squad.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Preview

Only (2) have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Arsenal (6) this season coming into the weekend’s games. However, the Gunners haven’t kept a clean sheet since their opening day victory at .

Leicester have the best shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season, netting with just under 25% of their efforts (12/49). However, the Foxes have failed to score with any of their last 15 attempts across their last two games.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Tips and Odds

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy has scored 10 goals in his 10 Premier League starts against Arsenal, more than he’s netted against any other opponent in the competition.

Only Aston Villa (2) have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Arsenal (6) this season coming into the weekend’s games. However, the Gunners haven’t kept a clean sheet since their opening day victory at Fulham. Therefore, punters can take an offer of under 2.5 goals being scored at (2.10) with BigiBet .

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.