Arsenal vs Everton BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Gunners and Toffees have seen improved form in the Premier League since their current managers took over

It’s about reunions in this Premier League clash as Mikel Arteta is up against the team he was part of for six years before moving to North London.

It’s also a return to the Emirates Stadium where it all began for international Alex Iwobi.

vs Latest Odds

The Gunners are yet to lose at home in the league to in 24 years and are (2.10) with BetKing to bag another win.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has won twice away to Arsenal, while he was in charge of in 2009 and in 2017. A chance for a third is priced at (3.55).

A draw is offered at odds of (3.60).

Arsenal vs Everton Team News

Callum Chambers (knee injury), Cedric Soares (knee injury), Sokratis (knee injury) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder injury) are unavailable while Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira’s involvement are questionable.

midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is out for Everton while Theo Walcott is in doubt of playing.

Arsenal vs Everton Preview

Arsenal have scored 327 top-flight goals against Everton – more than any other opponent has scored against another in English top-flight history. The Gunners have also won more top-flight games against Everton than any side has against another (97).

Everton’s 23-game away winless run against Arsenal is their third-longest run in their top-flight history against an opponent, after an ongoing 24-game run against Chelsea and 35-game run against between 1946 and 2001.

Arsenal vs Everton Tips and Predictions

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be tasked with getting the goals. The 30-year old Gabon international has found the back of the net 30 times in the colours of Arsenal on Sundays and is (2.10) to do so anytime in this match.

Aubameyang to score anytime at (2.10) with BetKing.

