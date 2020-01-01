Arsenal vs Dundalk ZEBet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Gunners will face Irish opposition for the first time in a Uefa competition when they host them on Thursday

will welcome Dundalk for a tie at the Emirates looking to win a game since they went down 1-0 to in the Premier League on the weekend.

Arsenal vs Dundalk Latest Odds

English sides have won 11 of their 12 home matches against sides from The in European competition and Arsenal extending the record with another win has been valued at (1.40) with ZEBet.

Dundalk have won one game in the last 18 matches in European competitions (W1 L15 D2) and a second win happening in London has been tipped at (40.00).

More teams

Dundalk have faced English opponents on six previous occasions in European competition and the only game in which they avoided defeat came against Spurs drawing 1-1 and another draw occurring has been valued at (14.00).

Arsenal vs Dundalk Team News

Mikel Arteta is expected to miss David Luiz who suffered an injury during the weekend and so Shkodran Mustafi’s probable return is expected to be a sigh of relief for him.

Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock could all return for the match at home.

Dundalk’s Gary Rogers is expected to return and replace former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

Dane Massey is out with a hip injury while Nathan Oduwa could make an appearance if he shrugs off a hamstring problem in time.

Arsenal vs Dundalk Preview

Arsenal's form has been inconsistent just as their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been at his best. They came from behind to win 2-1 against in a Europa League Group B match. They are 11th on the Premier League log with as many defeats as wins in six games.

Dundalk have faced English opponents on six previous occasions in European competition, drawing in the Fairs Cup in 1969-70, Spurs in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1981-82 and Liverpool again in the European Cup in 1992-93.

Arsenal vs Dundalk Tips and Predictions

On matchday one, Arsenal’s Aubameyang became only the sixth player since 2009-10 to net 20 Europa League goals. Aubameyang has netted 16 goals in his last 23 appearances in the competition.

Dundalk, on the other hand, have not kept a clean sheet in their last three matches, therefore, punters can take the offer of under 2.5 goals at (3.35) with ZEBet.

Under 2.5 goals at (3.35) with ZEBet.

Article continues below

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.