Arsenal vs Chelsea BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Only one of the last four league meetings between the Gunners and the Blues had ended in a draw

welcome at the Emirates in a Premier League assignment hoping to end their miserable form at home.

The Gunners need maximum points to ease the pressure and at least start a journey from 15th position, while the Blues might go third with a win depending on the way teams above them play.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Latest Odds

The Mikel Arteta-led charges have won two of their last five games with Chelsea in all competitions. The other two games have ended in favour of their opponents while one has ended in a draw. The Gunners are tipped to win Saturday's game at (3.85) with BetKing.

The Blues have won two of their last four league games against their London rivals. They are backed to win the game at (2.00).

One of the last four league meetings between the two sides has ended in a draw. Chances of the same result on Saturday are backed at (3.50)

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Midfielder Granit Xhaka makes a return after his three-match ban. Gabriel Martinelli and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are set for late fitness tests.

Ben Chilwell might miss the game owing to an ankle injury while Reece James is also nursing a knee injury. Hakim Ziyech is also out with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Match Preview

The Gunners lost this exact fixture 1-2 in 2019/20, despite being 1-0 ahead until the 83rd minute. However, they have not lost back-to-back home league matches against their London rivals since November 2009.

The Blues have lost just two of their last 17 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, winning nine and drawing six. Both defeats came at the Emirates; 0-3 in September 2016 and 0-2 in January 2019.

The side scoring first won none of the last three meetings in all competitions between the two teams, with Arsenal coming from behind to win the final in the most recent encounter.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Tips and Predictions

Arsenal have lost four out of their last five league matches, conceding eight goals in the process and scoring just two.

Chelsea have won two of their last five league games on the road. They have, however, lost their last two. In those five games, they have scored six goals and conceded three.

Pundits can take an offer of over 1.5 goals in the game priced at (1.27) with BetKing.

