Arsenal vs Chelsea BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Both London giants will battle it out for one last shot at claiming silverware this season in the world’s oldest cup competition

and lock horns at Wembley on Saturday afternoon for honours in what is a maiden season for former players turned managers Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard.

The Spaniard won it back to back as a player in 2014 and 2015 while his English counterpart did so four times with the Blues (2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012) in a trophy-laden playing career.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Latest Odds

Arsenal have triumphed in eight of their last nine FA Cup final matches, including each of the last six in a row and are (3.45) with BetKing to make it a seventh.

Chelsea meanwhile have lost just two of their last 10 meetings with Arsenal (W3 D5) and are considered slight favourites at (2.15).

A draw within 90 minutes is priced at (3.50).

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Callum Chambers (knee injury), Matteo Guendouzi, Pablo Mari (ankle injury), Gabriel Martinelli (knee injury) and Shkodran Mustafi (muscle injury) will not be at Arteta’s disposal for this final.

Willian (knock) and N’Golo Kante (thigh injury) are the only doubts for the Blues, otherwise, Lampard has a very strong and fit squad to choose from.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal are appearing in their 21st FA Cup final, more than any other side. Indeed, the Gunners have won the competition more often than any other side (13).

Chelsea are playing in their 14th FA Cup final, with this their seventh appearance in the showpiece since Wembley Stadium re-opened in 2007. The Blues have won seven of their last nine FA Cup finals, with both defeats in that time coming against Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Tips and Predictions

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored three goals in just two FA Cup appearances, with the Gabonese striker netting both of the Gunners’ goals in their semi-final victory against .

He is offered at (2.60) to score anytime in this match.

Odds correct at the time o writing. Please gamble responsibly.