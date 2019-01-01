Arsenal urged to get Rodgers before Man Utd potentially move for Leicester boss

Former Gunners star Charlie Nicholas believes a coach impressing with the Foxes would be the ideal choice to succeed Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium

need to get Brendan Rodgers before or another Premier League rival looks to prise the Northern Irishman away from Leicester, claims Charlie Nicholas.

The Gunners find themselves in the market for a new manager after taking the decision to part with Unai Emery.

Speculation regarding who could succeed the Spaniard has been raging for several weeks, with the axe having finally fallen on a coach who struggled to oversee the progress demanded in north London.

Rodgers was a name mooted before Emery was fired, with the former Swansea and coach having rebuilt his reputation over recent years.

He enjoyed considerable success in with , before turning Leicester into top-four contenders in the Premier League.

Nicholas has no issue with the 46-year-old’s supposed ego, with the qualities he would bring to Emirates Stadium considered to be what Arsenal are crying out for at another crossroads.

The ex-Gunners striker told Sky Sports: “The guy I said before Unai Emery got it was Brendan Rodgers.

“He makes players better. He makes average players better technically, he makes them mentally more aware.

“It’s not just that you can see that at Leicester currently. Everybody used to say ‘he’s won trophies at Celtic and it’s easy’. Of course it’s easy, but he did it with style.

“He took a few hammerings in Europe but can anyone honestly point the finger at Leicester at the moment and say he hasn’t improved just about every player there? It’s what he does.

“People talk about egos, I don’t care. He has earned the right to have a big ego and, for me, to be the next Arsenal manager before we miss out on him.

Article continues below

“We might even get to the stage where Brendan Rodgers goes ‘why would I want to go to Arsenal right now?’ Are Manchester not interested in him? Are other clubs not interested in him?

“Arsenal need to get a bit of leadership and togetherness now. If they are really serious about moving this forward and it on, then they must get Rodgers.”

Rodgers is one of several names said to be in the mix as Arsenal begin their search for a new boss, with the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti, Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino also attracting plenty of support.