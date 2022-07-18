Arsenal unveil new black and gold 22-23 away kit in tribute to 'Little Islingtons' around the world

adidas have knocked it out of the park yet again!

Arsenal have released their official away kit for the 2022-23 season, which has been designed in celebration of the club's ‘Little Islingtons’ in the United States and across the rest of the globe.

The striking new jersey combines black and gold colours for the first time in Arsenal's history, with an all-encompassing AFC graphic included that has been inspired by the club lettering visible to supporters en route to Emirates Stadium on matchdays.

The kit is a tribute to the Gunners' overseas supporters - fondly dubbed the 'Little Islingtons' - and also has strong links to the Black Lives Matter movement through Aston Mack, founder of the Orlando Freedom Fighters.

Mack famously wore an Arsenal shirt at a BLM demonstration in July 2020, and has said of his connection to the new strip: "As a proud Orlando Gooner, to me, the Arsenal jersey means strength, solidarity and pride.

"When I wear the jersey, it takes me to another world. I feel protected, I feel connected, I feel part of a bigger community. I’m proud of Arsenal for presenting what our jersey means to people like me.

"It’s more than a jersey, it’s a representation of home and family, no matter where we’re from or where we live.”

Arsenal

Arsenal 2022-23 away kit price and how to buy

Authentic Arsenal away shirt 2022-23

Article continues below

Men’s Arsenal away shirt 2022-23

Women’s Arsenal away shirt 2022-23

Further reading