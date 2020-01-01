Arsenal squad in 'constant communication' with psychologists during Covid-19 lockdown, reveals Arteta

The Spaniard's Gunners charges have been confined to their homes under government order to stop the spread of the disease

manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that his players are in contact with a psychologist during the unprecedented coronavirus shutdown.

The Gunners squad, along with the rest of the Premier League, continue confined to their homes in order to follow government regulations on stopping the spread of the disease.

Such measures have obviously interrupted regular training, with players performing their own routines in isolation to keep up fitness levels.

Emotional and psychological help is also on hand to ensure the situation does not take too heavy a toll.

"We have our psychologist who is looking after the players and is always in constant communication with them," Arteta explained to Sky Sports.

"But as well we're having feedback from different people and we're constantly sending information and videos and keeping them busy.

"And as well, keeping them close to their job and close to the people that are related to their job, which is us and my coaching staff.

"But we've been having some really good conversations. This time has been really helpful from my side, at least, to get to know the players better, and we are trying to improve our relationship, our communication and the understanding between us."

Both the remainder of the 2019-20 season and the following transfer window remain in doubt as the outbreak continues, but Arteta added that his staff are trying to account for every possible eventuality.

"We have a lot of meetings to try and plan the season. We might have one, two, three different scenarios and we have to be prepared for all of them," he said.

"I'm not a person that likes improvising a lot so yeah we have to know the circumstances can change every week and we have to be prepared as a club to react to that and adapt.

"We have some time to review what we have done as well, and the things that we have to improve as a team and as a coaching staff as well, and have a big reflection on all the departments we have across the club.

"How they are feeling as well about what we are doing, how we have set up as a club, if they have any ideas for us to improve, and we are more than welcome to help them on how the workload can be better.

"So then we make sure when we're back, we don't know in which condition, how long we're going to have, we make sure we hit the ground running."

Arsenal currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League standings, five points shy of in fifth - potentially the last qualification spot pending 's appeal against a European ban.