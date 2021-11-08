Arsenal’s Aubameyang had a ‘poor game’ in Watford victory – Wright

Ian Wright has claimed Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a “poor game” against Watford in their 1-0 Premier League win on Sunday.



The 32-year-old Gabon international captained the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium as they battled the Hornets and they had to wait until the 56th minute to score the winner courtesy of Emile Smith Rowe.



However, in the first half, Arsenal saw an effort from Bukayo Saka in the 15th minute ruled out by VAR for offside and then Aubameyang got the chance to give the Gunners the lead from the penalty spot, but his poorly taken spot-kick was saved by Ben Foster.



Again Arsenal thought they had taken the lead when Martin Odegaard’s effort hit the back of the net but it was also ruled out because the Gabonese star got a touch of the goal-bound effort while in an offside position.



According to the Arsenal legend Wright, Aubameyang, who has managed four goals from 10 appearances this campaign, did not have a good game.



“It should have been more comfortable. I thought Aubameyang had a poor game today. He missed a penalty; he should have finished that first chance that Saka scored which was offside,” Wright Premier League Productions as quoted by Metro.

“And in the end, he tried to nick Odegaard’s goal which would probably have been a goal so it wasn’t a great day for him. But the way Arsenal are playing, they’re playing the kind of football that the manager wants to see now.”



On the team’s performance against Watford, Wright said: “They seem to have got themselves in a nice little run of form,’ ex-Arsenal and England striker Wright told Premier League Productions shortly after the final whistle.



“They’ve got the players they want playing, the back four seems very settled and the goalkeeper has given Arsenal a very stable footing at the back.



“The two centre-backs look comfortable and Smith Rowe and Saka are starting to really affect games on a regular basis.”



Despite missing the penalty, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted Aubameyang will remain on penalty duty for the Gunners.



“He will stay on penalties if he's happy to do so,” Arteta said. “It's part of your career and job to miss penalties and we will try to help him.”