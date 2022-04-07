Arsenal reveal Thomas Partey injury details as midfielder suffers muscle damage

Arsenal have revealed that Thomas Partey suffered damage to a muscle in his right thigh during their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Gunners suffered a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park and the midfielder had to be taken off in the second half because of the injury.

Arteta admitted after the match that the midfielder's condition was a "big concern" after he signalled that he needed to come off.

What has been said?

The club have since revealed that he faces at least weeks out of action and will be sent to see a specialist about the issue.

"Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh," an update from the club read.

"We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations."

The bigger picture

The injury is just the latest in a list of issues that have flared up for Thomas since his arrival in north London.

The Ghana international missed weeks of action in his first season at the club due muscle and hip problems.

He was then absent for the first few weeks of the current campaign as he dealt with an ankle injury.

The news comes as a big blow for the Gunners, though, as they are locked in a battle for a top-four finish.

The loss to Palace on Monday leaves them level on points with Tottenham, who have the advantage in the fight for the last Champions League spot on goal difference.

Spurs have won five of their last six matches in the English top-flight to put them in a strong position, while West Ham and Manchester United are just three points behind.

However, Arsenal have a game in hand over their north London rivals and the Red Devils.

