'Arsenal need to bite the bullet and give Aubameyang a payoff' - Phillips

Former Leicester City forward Kevin Phillips believes Arsenal might end up paying off former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang so as to get rid of him in the forthcoming transfer window.

The Gabon international was stripped of his captaincy after reporting late from an authorised trip abroad. He has since missed the Gunners' matches against Southampton, West Ham United, and Leeds United.

Aubameyang is currently internally suspended and it is not yet known whether he will be involved in the club's forthcoming assignments.

"I would get rid [of Aubameyang in the next transfer window], this is not the first time something like this has happened," Phillips told Football Insider 247.

"He has had a poor season. He is the captain and he should be leading by example and he hasn’t. It is really poor from his point of view.

"At his age, it will be tough to get rid of him. Nobody is going to pay what he is on at Arsenal. I can see it being another case where Arsenal need to bite the bullet and give him a payoff. They may have to take this one on the chin.

"Sometimes you have to set examples. [Mikel] Arteta has done that by stripping him of the captaincy. For me, that only leads to one thing and that’s Aubameyang leaving at the end of the season."

In the 32-year-old's absence, Alexandre Lacazette has captained the North Londoners to three Premier League victories that have taken the former champions to the fourth position on the table.

The Gunners started with a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on December 11. They followed it up with a 2-0 London derby win over the Hammers at the same venue four days later, before securing a 4-1 win away to Leeds last weekend.

It was the 10th win for Arsenal from the 18 matches they have played this season, with two ending in draws and six being defeats. They have further scored 27 goals and conceded 23.