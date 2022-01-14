Arsenal make request to postpone north London derby due to absences

Arsenal have submitted an official request to the Premier League to postpone this weekend's north London derby against Tottenham.

The request comes amid a slew of absences for the Gunners due to injuries, Covid-19, the Africa Cup of Nations and a red card to midfielder Granit Xhaka during Thursday's Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool.

The absences have left the Arsenal squad extremely shorthanded, with the club now requesting a postponement of this weekend's Premier League match due to a lack of available players.

What was said?

"We can confirm we have made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We have reluctantly taken this step but we have many players currently unavailable across our squad as a result of Covid, injuries and players away with their countries at AFCON.

"We will provide more information as soon as it’s available."

Arsenal's absences

Xhaka's dismissal against Liverpool left the Gunners with few options in midfield, with only youngsters Charlie Patino and Albert Sambi Lokonga at Mikel Arteta's disposal.

Thomas Partey (Afcon), Mohamed Elneny (Afcon), Martin Odegaard (illness) and Emile Smith Rowe (injury) are all absent as things stand, with Xhaka set for a three-game ban for his foul on Jota.

