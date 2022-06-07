After several successful seasons at the King Power Stadium, the Belgium star could be set for pastures new with the Gunners circling

Youri Tielemans has not discounted the possibility of a transfer this summer, as Arsenal remain linked to the Leicester star.

The Gunners, along with Tottenham, have been speculated to be in pursuit of the Belgium international, who has been an impressive figure for the Foxes since his arrival from Monaco in 2019.

With the midfielder entering the final year of this deal under Brendan Rodgers, suggestions are rife that he may well be headed for pastures new - and now Tielemans has not ruled out the chance of an exit himself.

What has Tielemans said about a possible transfer?

"That is not out of the question," Tielemans admitted when asked about the possibility of a move while on Belgium duty during the international break.

"I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I'll give everything for the club until the last day.

"But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way."

Who has been linked to a move for Tielemans?

While the 25-year-old says he is settled at the King Power Stadium, his form has nevertheless attracted a share of admirers - and with European football off the table next season, Leicester may have to field some enterprising bids.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with a move for his services, with Mikel Arteta's side thought to have the edge in the race for any signature.

But Antonio Conte's Spurs would be able to offer Tielemans the chance of playing Champions League football next term, in what could prove a persuasive dealbreaker.

