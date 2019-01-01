Arsenal legend Wright tells Emery he has to start four players with ‘firepower’

The former Gunners striker wants to see Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang figure in the same side

have to start Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang more often, says Ian Wright, with the quartet bringing much-needed “firepower”.

The Gunners included all four of their most potent attacking weapons from the off against on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side could only muster a 1-1 draw with the Seagulls, with a stalemate on home soil ending their hopes of snatching a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Aubameyang grabbed the Gunners’ goal from the penalty spot, while Lacazette could have got his name on the scoresheet.

Ozil and Mkhitaryan pulled the strings in midfield, with Emery using four key men together for just the second time this season and a first since November 3.

Wright believes the Spaniard has to keep faith with that approach next season, with there enough quality in the final third for Arsenal to focus on bolstering their defensive ranks in the summer transfer window.

The legendary former Gunners striker told his official YouTube channel: “We need to get more goals in the team. We need to get more solidity, we need more creativity.

“Today was the second time in the season we played Auba, Laca, Mkhitaryan and Ozil. I think the last time we did it was against .

“If you’ve got that kind of firepower, the more you can get them into the team and on the pitch, obviously the better.

“Then you’ve got to do something in respects of the defensive side of the team to make sure those four guys can operate because if you’re telling me those four aren’t going to cause problems, then we really are in a bad place.”

Sunday’s outing against Brighton saw Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey bid farewell to Emirates Stadium as they prepare to depart at the end of their respective contracts.

Wright is disappointed to see a international midfielder moving on, with a deal in place at champions , with former chief executive Ivan Gazidis considered to be at fault.

“The summer’s going to be interesting,” added the ex- frontman.

“We know we’ve got people leaving. Letting Ramsey leave was terrible business by the club, if he was going to go, see if you can get some money for him.

“If we’re talking about the summer and Unai Emery only having maybe £45 million, is the rumour, for them to not do the business where you get some money for a great player is bad business.

“I’m not going to blame the current incumbents, you have to blame Gazidis.”