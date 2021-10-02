Arsenal hit 35-year offensive low after scoreless draw with Brighton

Arsenal have reached a 35-year offensive low after their 0-0 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

The scoreless affair meant the Gunners now have just five goals from their opening seven league games, their lowest total since the 1986-87 campaign.

The result left the Gunners in ninth in the table, having three wins, one draw and three defeats in 2021-22 thus far.

What was said?

"Personally and collectively the performance needs to be better especially with where we want to get to," Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale told Sky Sports after the game.

Article continues below

"It’s another point and been a good month so we keep looking up now.

"We have had a tough start, and no one is hiding from that. We have turned the corner with four good results, you can see a structure of a team and one that is gelling on the pitch."

More to follow...