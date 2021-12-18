Arsenal have incredible 11 shots on target in first half vs lacklustre Leeds

Arsenal recorded the most shots on target in a Premier League first half since 2003-04 as struggling Leeds United once more found themselves under the cosh on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were under-strength going into the clash at Elland Road, and also suffered an historic thrashing midweek at the hands of Manchester City.

Their defensive failings were shown up again against Arsenal, who time and again found the way to the net and finished the half three goals up.

One-way traffic

The Gunners took just 16 minutes to open the scoring through Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli struck again just before the half-hour, while Bukayo Saka was also on target to send Mikel Arteta's charges into the break 3-0 up.

Were it not for Leeds' besieged goalkeeper Illan Meslier, though, the scoreline could have been even wider.

Meslier faced a total of 11 shots on target in the opening 45 minutes and, to his credit, managed to save eight of those efforts to limit the hosts' humiliation.

11 - Arsenal's 11 shots on target in the first half against Leeds is the most on record (since 2003-04) in the opening 45 minutes by any side in a single Premier League first half. Peppered. #LEEARS pic.twitter.com/zO8RjbcmAy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2021

Not since the 2003-04 season has a side managed a tally as high as Arsenal's in the first half of a Premier League game.

The bigger picture

Barring a near-miraculous comeback, Saturday's match will cap a miserable week for Leeds.

Having battled hard against Chelsea last weekend before going down 3-2, the Whites then capitulated to a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday to remain rooted in the relegation zone.

Article continues below

Rivals Burnley and Watford will not be able to close the gap this weekend, as their clashes with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace were called off due to a Covid outbreak, while Norwich City's meeting with West Ham also fell victim to the pandemic.

Each side will therefore enjoy a number of games in hand over Bielsa's men, who had won just once in their last seven games prior to Arsenal's visit.

Further reading