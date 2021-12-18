'Arsenal got what they deserved with Aubameyang and he shouldn't come into the team' - Merson

Ex-Arsenal attacker Paul Merson believes the club is suffering consequences for blindly offering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a bumper wage rise and contract extension after the initial one had expired.

The Gabon international extended his stay with the Gunners in 2020 and is currently on £350,000-a-week. After getting a new deal, the striker has been inconsistent for the team and the now 53-year-old believes the former Borussia Dortmund attacker did not deserve to get what the club offered.

"Arsenal have got what they deserved with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang because they never should have given him that contract," Merson told Daily Star.

"He's on far too much money for his age, he hasn't been the same player since he signed it, and he shouldn't come back into the team now in my opinion. If anyone offers him £350,000-a-week elsewhere I'd drop him off there but Barcelona have got no money and I don't see how they could afford even half of his wages.

"Arsenal for me are in this situation again because they let him run down his contract and then gave him a lorry-load of money. It's like Mesut Ozil all over again. Aubameyang is a great finisher with great pace. But he's 32. They must have realised he wasn't going to get any quicker."

The former Three Lions player has further hit out at Aubameyang for not taking the honour of captaining Arsenal seriously.

"I hope his sick mother is alright. And I know he had permission to go and see her. But if you're told when to be back and you don't turn up, that's poor," Merson continued.

"That's twice now he's been axed for breaking the rules. That shouldn't happen to a 20-year-old let alone the captain. It's disrespectful. Ask Tony Adams or Thierry Henry how proud they were to captain Arsenal. It's an honour. But it doesn't seem to be for Aubameyang.

"He can't come back into the team this weekend. No chance. They played too well without him. And if they can get rid of him they should."

Aubameyang have so far missed Arsenal wins against Southampton and West Ham United respectively. On Saturday they will be away to Leeds United.