Arsenal director hints at quiet January transfer window for Gunners

Vinai Venkatesham says those at Emirates Stadium are focused on doing most of their recruitment work over the summer, not in the middle of a season

managing director Vinai Venkatesham has suggested that a quiet January transfer window will be taken in by the Gunners.

Those at Emirates Stadium loosened the purse strings a little over the summer, with the club breaking tradition by investing heavily in fresh faces.

Nicolas Pepe arrived in a record-setting £72 million ($90m) deal, while agreements were also pushed through for the likes of David Luiz and Kieran Tierney.

Big things were expected of a new-look squad, but Unai Emery’s side are still looking for consistency in the early part of 2019-20.

Further additions in the New Year could help to carry Arsenal towards their ultimate goal of returning to the Premier League’s top four, but Venkatesham says little movement should be expected.

He told Bloomberg: “Well listen, we’ve just been through the transfer period in the summer, that’s what we always call the main transfer window.

“We were very aggressive in that transfer window, signing a number of new players that we’re very excited about, predominately targeting young players that we believe can grow and develop with us over future years.

“When we look forward to January, we’ll see when January comes. I’d say that we always treat the summer window as being the more strategic window.

“The January window is the one where you need to be a bit more tactical, maybe responding to an injury or another demand. But really our work is done in the summer and we’re really pleased with what we did in the summer.

“Listen, as I’ve said, we’ve been really focused over the summer, we made some defensive reinforcements signing David Luiz from and Kieran Tierney from .

“We’re looking forward to seeing how those players progress and how they do over the course of the season.

Article continues below

“The players that we look for are the players we believe will make the biggest impact on the pitch from a sporting perspective.”

Venkatesham has not ruled out further funds being made available in the next window, but he has suggested that the Gunners will only look to do business if their hand is forced.

That means Emery may have to work with those already at his disposal for the remainder of the campaign, with Arsenal then reassessing their situation in the summer of 2020.