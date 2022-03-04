Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Thomas Partey has improved with his recent performances for the club.

Towards the end of 2021, Partey admitted that he was losing focus in games and he rated his career at the Emirates Stadium with a score of 4 out of 10.

The Ghana star appears to have bounced back to his outstanding marshalling role in the midfield with the Gunners securing three Premier League wins in a row having played every minute of the games.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road, the Arsenal boss lauded Partey for his honest assessment in December and he acknowledged his progress as well.

“I think when you are honest with yourself it’s a great starting point and when you assess yourself in the way that Thomas did publicly, it’s a really rare thing to do,” Arteta said in a press conference.

“He did it because he believed that was the case, that he wants to give much more to the team and to the club and probably that something has clicked again, probably the fact that he’s been injury-free, it’s a massive thing in there, but as well he’s probably more fit because he’s doing things better.

Partey has scored just a goal in all competitions for Arsenal since his permanent signing from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

However, Arteta disclosed that the 28-year-old is working hard to improve his shooting skills.

“He is practising and some of the goals he scores in training you would be amazed! You won’t believe me probably, so you will have to see one of those soon going into the net,” the Spanish coach said.