Arsenal boss Arteta concerned by Aubameyang's goal drought

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has expressed his concern about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lack of goals for the team.

The 32-year-old has not scored in his last five appearances and his last goal dates back to October 22, in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Despite his recent struggles, Aubameyang remains the club's top scorer with seven goals in all competitions - four in the league and three in the League Cup.

Ahead of their trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Monday, Arteta revealed that the 2016 African Footballer of the Year is trying his best to rediscover his goalscoring form.

"You are always [concerned] when your main striker isn't scoring goals but he is trying his hardest," Arteta told the club's website.

"He is aware of how much we need him as a team to score goals and, at the moment, they are not coming but the rest of the things we are asking him to do, he is trying his best."

Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have stood out for Arsenal with goals in their last four matches.

Arteta clarified his statement when he charged the senior players to step up their performances.

Article continues below

"What I said is that the senior players are the ones who have to lead and the younger players are the ones who have to follow," the Spanish coach said.

"We need that balance in the performances on the pitch and as well off the field. We are getting that balance right and we have to continue not to rely too much on the rest and this is a team, it's not two teams that are split, and we need that balance and to manage those moments.

"First of all [I will] keep demanding the best from everybody and ask them for things they can do and they can do well, and do well consistently - and that's what I try to do all the time."