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Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac questioned why VAR failed to check a second-half handball by Viktor Gyokeres during his side's 1-1 Champions League draw at Arsenal. Despite feeling aggrieved by the missed penalty call and a disallowed Jobe Bellingham effort, Kovac hailed a valuable point at the Emirates Stadium.

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Dortmund claim valuable point at Arsenal

Dortmund left the Emirates Stadium with a hard-earned point after holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League league phase. The Bundesliga side showed resilience away from home to keep their European campaign firmly on track.

Gyokeres handed Arsenal an early advantage when he fired the hosts ahead after just ten minutes. However, Dortmund refused to fold under pressure and stayed in the contest. Maximilian Beier struck in the 55th minute to level the scores and secure a share of the spoils for Kovac's men.

Kovac questions VAR over Gyokeres handball

Dortmund felt they could have left the Emirates Stadium with even more after a controversial second-half incident inside the Arsenal penalty area. A Dortmund corner struck Gyökeres on the arm, leaving the Arsenal forward fortunate to escape conceding a penalty. Speaking after the match, Kovac expressed his frustration that the VAR opted not to review the flashpoint.

"I thought VAR should have looked at the handball. It would have been worth a check," Kovac said, as quoted by ESPN. "They are trying to intervene less with the on-field decisions, but it doesn't mean you should not intervene when you should do."

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Bellingham denied as league standings tighten

Although Arsenal enjoyed the lion's share of shots across the contest, Dortmund carried a genuine threat of their own. Jobe Bellingham even found the back of the net for the visitors, only to see his goal ruled out for offside. Despite the frustrating moments, Kovac remained pragmatic about the final outcome.

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"I am not crying about it. It is what it is. We got a point," he said. "It is a big point away to Arsenal, a big one for all of us – our fans, our team and the club."

The draw leaves Dortmund seventh in the Champions League league phase with ten points from five matches, five points adrift of leaders Real Madrid. Arsenal sit two places higher in fifth on 11 points.

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Huge domestic clashes await both sides

Both clubs now turn their immediate attention back to domestic action with major league fixtures on the horizon. Kovac's Dortmund side face a significant Bundesliga test in their next outing as they prepare to take on Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal, meanwhile, have no time to dwell on dropped European points as they gear up to face Manchester City in the Premier League.