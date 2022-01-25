‘Arsenal don’t know how to forgive’ – Adebayor rules out Aubameyang return

Emmanuel Adebayor has claimed embattled striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does not have a way back into the Arsenal side.

The 32-year-old Gabon international has not featured for the Gunners since coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on December 6.

This is after the former Borrusia Dortmund striker, who has so far managed 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners, was accused of a breach of discipline by manager Mikel Arteta and was further stripped of the club’s captaincy.

The 37-year-old Adebayor, who spent three seasons at the North London club, scoring 62 goals in 144 appearances, feels sorry for his African counterpart because Arsenal won't give him another chance.

“I know he’s going through a lot because that’s Arsenal for you,” Adebayor told Turkish television show Beyond The Game as quoted by The Metro. “They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot.

“He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best – I’ve sent him a message already. We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before.”

On whether Aubameyang could still revive his career at Arsenal, the former Togo captain said: “I don’t think so; this is what I know because it happened to me also.

“Not in the same way but in Arsenal, a way back I would be surprised [to see]. But he’s a great player so let’s see how it ends up.”

Aubameyang has missed a total of 10 fixtures for Arsenal this season and despite returning early from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, he was not considered for the team’s 0-0 draw against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

Recently, Aubameyang, who missed the group stage matches for the Panthers at Afcon before returning to London, assured his fans he was fine and working on his fitness.

“I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy,” he posted on his social media pages.

“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it.”