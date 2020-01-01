'Arsenal are crying out for Rice' - Merson wants Gunners to beat Chelsea to West Ham man

The former Highbury favourite says that it's high time his former club signed a capable defensive midfield player

Paul Merson has told to move for West Ham talent Declan Rice, suggesting that the club from north London need the midfielder more than , who have also been associated with a move for him.

Rice has come to the fore this season for the Hammers and his impressive performances in the middle of David Moyes’ side have led to international recognition.

A big transfer is set to follow in the summer, with big clubs clamouring to sign the 21-year-old.

Ex-Gunners midfielder Merson wants to see his former club snare the up-and-coming young star, whose discipline and mindset underpin his quiet excellence.

"Chelsea have been linked with him, but I don't know why Arsenal aren't looking at Declan Rice," he told Sky Sports.

"Arsenal are crying out for a holding midfield player. They don't need a midfielder who's going to be on the edge of the opposition box, they need a disciplined defensive midfielder, who is going to sit in front of the back four and organise the side; one who, when he gets the ball, gives it simple with 10-yard passes.

"It's such a hard job and that's why I can't believe Arsenal aren't going in for a player like Rice.

"A player like Rice can allow the attacking players to flourish and it gives the central defenders the chance to be better than what they are. I don't care who you are in football, Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and even a Virgil van Dijk, if you've got people running at you left, right and centre every minute, they are going to go past you on occasions."

Merson believes that the Emirates side have gone too long without a suitable player in that role.

“Arsenal haven't really had a disciplined defensive midfielder since Gilberto Silva. Everyone talks about the club never really replacing Patrick Vieira, and of course, but they never replaced Gilberto either,” he pointed out.

“There are players in the current team that are meant to do that job but they don't have the discipline to do it, and that needs addressing.”