Arsenal are among English and European top-flight football's established powers. The Gunners draw attention on the pitch and in the media every week, but following all their competitive matches takes planning. Different providers hold the rights to different competitions.

Where to watch the Gunners' games live on TV and via live stream

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Where to watch Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

Sky continue to hold the Premier League rights in Germany, showing every match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast. That includes every Arsenal game. Fans can also stream every match via Sky Go or WOW .

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from €24.99 per month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky significantly expanded their English football coverage, adding live Carabao Cup matches alongside the Premier League. That covers any Arsenal appearance in the League Cup.

The historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield are exclusive to DAZN . The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Arsenal game.

Next matches FCB Champions League 15:00 ARS

Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Several providers share the Champions League broadcast rights, but DAZN show the lion's share of Arsenal's matches live. Amazon Prime Video also show one selected top match each Tuesday, including some involving English teams.

From the 2027/28 season, streaming service Paramount+ will begin showing the Champions League and broadcast the majority of matches. Details of the new rights distribution are available here.

If Arsenal reach the Champions League final, fans can also watch it on free-to-air TV, as usual. In Germany, ZDF is the regular broadcaster for the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video: Tuesday's top Champions League match exclusively

Arsenal live text commentary on SPOX

SPOX provide live text commentary on numerous Champions League matches and selected top Premier League games. You can find the commentaries here.

Arsenal club profile