Arp confirms plan to move to Bayern in the summer from Hamburg

The teenager has decided now is the time to make the switch to the Allianz Arena rather than wait for another year

Jann-Fiete Arp has confirmed he will be moving to from Hamburg in the summer.

Bayern announced in February that they had agreed a deal with Hamburg that would see the 19-year-old move to the champions either at the end of this season or in the summer of 2020.

The decision on when to make the move would be left to Arp, who has decided now is the time to make the switch to the Allianz Arena.

After his final match for Hamburg - a 3-0 win over MSV Duisburg on Sunday when he bagged a goal - Arp told Kicker: “I hope that the feeling of what I have in me for this club is, in the future, felt by more HSV players because in the past, unfortunately, it has not been the case so often that every player has had the same feeling for HSV.

“I need this change of scenery and I am grateful that I can leave on the back of scoring a goal.”

Arp made his debut for Hamburg in the 2017-18 season, when he made 18 appearances over the course of the campaign, before the club were relegated to the German second tier.

The Under-19 international has made 27 starts in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and assisting three, in the quest to get Hamburg back into the top flight, but they have missed out on promotion.

Article continues below

Arp has garnered attention for his attacking ability and versatility, with the teenager able to play as a centre-forward, on either wing, or in the No.10 role, depending on what his coach needs him to do.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac, whose own future is insecure, has admitted he had nothing to do with signing the youngster, but tell a press conference in February: "He's a very good player. Highly talented players need to be signed as fast as possible, otherwise someone else will do it. That's what happened with Leroy Sane who doesn't play in the Bundesliga anymore."

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, Bayern are looking to rejuvenate their attack and it remains to be seen whether Arp will go straight into the first-team squad, or be sent out on loan to gain further experience.