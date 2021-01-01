Arnold Origi: Norway's Hodd FC sign Harambee Stars goalkeeper

The former Mathare United star has landed a club after being without one since he left HIFK Fotboll last year

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has completed a loan move to Hodd FC in Norway.

Origi, who has been without a club since leaving HIFK Fotboll in November 2020, has signed a season-long loan deal with the Norwegian club. Hodd confirmed the acquisition of the Kenya international was made necessary after their first choice goalkeeper Ole Monrad Ame got an injury.

"New goalkeeper for Hodd," the Norwegian second-tier club has announced.

"We have had a challenging goalkeeper situation after our solid goalkeeper Ole Monrad Alme was ruled out of action by a long-term injury and now we are proud to announce [Arnold] Origi as a Hodd player.

"The 37-year-old has a long career in Norwegian top football with games for Moss, Fredrikstad, Ull/Kisa, Lillestrom, Sandnes/Ulf and Kongsvinger. In the last two seasons, he has played for HIFK in the Finnish top series and he also has 36 international caps for Kenya.

"Origi, who became a Norwegian citizen in 2017, is a very good goalkeeper with an extreme physique and the will to win. We know him best from his time in LSK when he won the Gold Cup in 2017 and he was subsequently highly regarded for a potential Crystal Palace [move] in the Premier League.

"We have said we will have the best goalkeepers' team in the division, we had it that last year and we have it now. Hodd and Origi agreed on a contract that primarily extends for the season long."



Origi was named in the Kenyan squad for the previous two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which they managed to pick just a point from a possible six in November.

Since head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee is yet to name foreign-based players for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Egypt and Togo, eyes will be on Origi to see whether he will be considered once more. Kenya are in camp already and have played two friendlies against South Sudan and Tanzania using local-based stars.

Among the goalkeepers at the camp are James Saruni of Ulinzi Stars, Joseph Okoth of KCB and Bidco United's Nahashon Alembi and they are expected to offer Origi and the foreign-based options stiff competition should they be summoned.