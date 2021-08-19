Arnaut Danjuma: Villarreal sign Bournemouth winger

The Spanish elite division side has confirmed the signing of the Super Eagles prospect from the Cherries

Europa League kings Villarreal have announced the signing of Arnaut Danjuma from English Championship side Bournemouth.

After two seasons at Dean Court, the 24-year-old winger joins the Yellow Submarine on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

With this move, Danjuma – who is eligible to represent Nigeria at the international level – will remain at Estadio de la Ceramica until 2026.

His presence in the La Liga side would serve as a major boost for Unai Emery’s squad who are without injured Samuel Chukwueze.

“Arnaut Danjuma has completed a move to Villarreal for an undisclosed fee,” a statement from Bournemouth website read.

“The Dutch international has put pen to paper to join the Europa League champions having been with the Cherries since August 2019.

“During his time on the south coast, Danjuma played 52 times for the club and netted 17 goals.

“The 24-year-old was also named in last season’s EFL Championship Team of the Season as well as winning the club’s supporters player of the year award.”

Before his next destination was announced, the former Club Brugge star had gone on social media to pen a touching message to Bournemouth.

"Thank you Bournemouth. It's tough for me to leave as we had unfinished business and this club deserves to be in the [Premier League],” Danjuma wrote on Instagram.

“As some of you know I'm a very ambitious individual and the need to play at the highest level possible isn't a want, it's a must, so when the upcoming opportunity presented itself, I had no choice.

“That said I've shared some brilliant moments with you and I’m proud to say I played with such a great group of people. The team, the coaches, the staff and of course the fans.

“One thing I will say is from what I've seen in pre-season you're in brilliant hands. Scott and the boys know the expectations and potential of this club so I am fully confident saying goodbye knowing you'll get the job done.

“Good luck in your future, I'll be back soon to see you all. In Sha Allah.”

After his unveiling on Thursday afternoon, he is expected to train with the first team thereafter.

With Villarreal playing a 0-0 against Granada in their opening 2021-22 campaign fixture, Danjuma could be handed his debut against Espanyol on Saturday.