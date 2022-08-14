'Aribo will soar in Premier League with Southampton' - Fans back Nigeria star after debut goal

The Super Eagle came off the bench to score his first top-flight goal and help the Saints snatch a draw

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo has been backed to have a great season in the Premier League after his debut goal against Leeds United in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international, who moved to the Saints from Rangers, came off the bench to find the back of the net at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Saints found themselves trailing after Rodrigo put the visiting side ahead and they were then 2-0 down when he doubled their lead.

However, Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl was forced to turn to the bench for help and in the 61st minute, he summoned the Super Eagle for Stuart Armstrong while defender Jan Bednarek was benched for French forward Sekou Mara.

Aribo took only 10 minutes to announce his name to the Saints faithful after he met a cross from Armstrong, rounded up keeper Illan Meslier before smashing the ball into the net. The comeback was then completed when Kyle Walker-Peters scored the second.

The performance of the Super Eagle has elicited great reaction on social media with several fans stating he will help the Saints to keep their status in the top-flight and score more goals.

His calmness when he received the pass from Armstrong before rounding up Leeds custodian Meslier and planting the ball home, left another section of fans singing praises on his quality.

Meanwhile, another set of supporters claimed Aribo will finish only one season at Southampton because many teams will be baying for his services.

This supporters feel the Super Eagle will be the key to help Southampton stay in the league while another felt Aribo was the best bargain of the transfer window.

Aribo will hope to earn a starting role when Southampton travel to face Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.